Libyan Presidential Council Chief To Visit Qatar On Tuesday - Reports

Tue 14th September 2021

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi is set to arrive on an official visit to Qatar on Tuesday to hold negotiations with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Qatari media reported.

The ways of strengthening the bilateral relations will be on the agenda.

Al-Menfi's visit will follow the trip to Qatar by the chief of the transitional military council of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. The two leaders discussed on Monday the economic cooperation and Qatari investments in Chad.

The Government of National Unity, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, rose to power on March 16 to prepare the general election in Libya by the end of 2021, as prescribed by the UN. The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions. Forces in the country's west, where the National Unity Government is based, are backed by Turkey and Qatar.

