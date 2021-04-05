Libyan Presidential Council Head Announces Creation of National Reconciliation Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Younes Menfi on Monday announced the establishment of the National Reconciliation Commission

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Younes Menfi on Monday announced the establishment of the National Reconciliation Commission.

Speaking to reporters, Menfi said that the new government body aimed at uniting Libyans and finally moving on to a peaceful future.

"I announce the creation of the National Reconciliation Commission, which will serve in the interests of all Libyans, compensate for damage and restore justice guaranteed by law," the official said.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signing of a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity (GNU) that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.

Earlier in March, the Libyan parliament approved the GNU composition. The 26-strong cabinet, which was borne out of UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.