UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Presidential Council Head Plans To Visit Greece On Tuesday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Libyan Presidential Council Head Plans to Visit Greece on Tuesday - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Libyan Presidential Council head Mohammad Younes Menfi plans to pay an official visit to Greece on Tuesday at the invitation of Athens, a source in the Presidential Council told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Libyan Presidential Council head Mohammad Menfi will visit Greece for the first time in his new position at the official invitation," the source said.

According to the source, Menfi will discuss the bilateral relations with the Greek authorities.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) told Sputnik that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias would visit Libyan Benghazi as part of a Greek delegation on Monday for talks with the deputy prime minister in GNU, Hussein Qatrani. According to the source, the Greek delegation will discuss bilateral relations with Qatrani and announce the opening of a Greek consular department in Benghazi.

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accompanied by Dendias, visited the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

During the visit, he proposed to the Libyan side to sign an agreement with Athens on maritime zones. Prior to the visit, the Greek embassy resumed work in the North African country.

Since the overthrow and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been split between two rival governments. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) have been in control of the country's west and east, respectively.

In February, the Swiss-hosted Libya Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim caretaker unity authority to take charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF picked Mohammad Younes Menfi, a former GNA ambassador in Greece, as the new head of the Presidential Council, while Mossa Al-Koni, a representative of Libya's south, and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, a representative of the west, became his deputies. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was elected prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Visit Split Tripoli Athens Libya Greece February December Sunday Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

18 minutes ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

33 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; missile, drone attack a ..

48 minutes ago

UAE moon-sighting committee to convene tomorrow to ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps ce ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.