Libyan Presidential Council Head to Attend Russia-Africa Summit - Council Representative

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi will participate in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Najwa Wahiba, the council's spokeswoman, told Sputnik.

Menfi has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the event scheduled to take place later in July, the spokeswoman said.

"The summit will provide an opportunity to hold important meetings and discuss numerous political and economic issues at the bilateral and regional levels," Wahiba said.