Libyan Presidential Council Head to Attend Tuesday 5+5 Military Commission Talks in Sirte

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Libyan Presidential Council chief Mohammad Younes Menfi will travel to the city of Sirte on Tuesday to attend the fourth session of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), the council's spokeswoman, Najwa Wahiba, has said.

The commission's most recent meeting took place in mid-March.

"The head of the presidential council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, will visit tomorrow [Tuesday] the city of Sirte for a meeting of the 5+5 Military Commission," Wahiba said in a statement, a copy of which was seen by Sputnik.

According to media reports, it comes after the country's Government of National Unity announced early on Monday that it is postponing its first visit to the eastern city of Benghazi over security differences with the city's airport authorities. A new date has yet to be set.

The head of the Libyan National Army's Moral Guidance Department, Khaled Mahjoub, said last week that the JMC was due to hold a meeting in Sirte to discuss the mechanism of opening a coastal road linking the country's east and west, as well as steps taken to expel international forces and maintain a ceasefire.

The fourth JMC session was reportedly expected to take place on Monday evening, but was eventually delayed until the following day. A delegation of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya arrived in Sirte on Sunday to participate in the session.

The new Libyan interim cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was formed as a result of the UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to steer the country toward December general election and replace two rival administrations sitting in the country's east and west.