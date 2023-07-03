Open Menu

Libyan Presidential Council Hopes For Development Of Relations With Russian - Member

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Libyan Presidential Council Hopes for Development of Relations With Russian - Member

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Presidential Council of Libya hopes for the development of relations with Moscow after the restoration of a full-fledged diplomatic presence of Russia in the country, Najwa Wahiba, the council's spokeswoman, told Sputnik.

Last week, Russian Ambassador in Tripoli Aydar Aganin presented his credentials to the head of Libyan presidential council, Mohamed Menfi, marking the restoration of Russia's diplomatic presence in the country after a nine-year break.

"Russia is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council, has close cooperation relations with Libya in such important areas as energy, food, infrastructure and other areas. We look forward to their development," Wahiba said.

