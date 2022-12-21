UrduPoint.com

Libyan Presidential Council Plans To Hold National Reconciliation Forum - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:46 PM

The Libyan Presidential Council is planning to hold the first national reconciliation forum in the country, and for this purpose a preparatory conference will be held in January, the council's spokeswoman, Najwa Wahiba, told Sputnik.

The head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Menfi, announced in April 2021 the creation of the Supreme National Commission for National Reconciliation. According to Menfi, the project of national reconciliation implemented by the Libyan authorities is aimed at uniting the Libyans and closing the page of the past.

"The Council will hold a pan-Libyan forum, which will be the first) for reconciliation in Libya," Wahiba said, without specifying the timing of the event.

According to the spokeswoman, all political and social forces will take part in the forum and "will offer their recommendations and solutions to achieve reconciliation through the activities of specialized committees."

"It will be preceded by a preparatory conference early next month next year," Wahiba added.

In February, the parliament sitting in the east of Libya voted for the candidacy of the former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha for the post of prime minister, he was supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

However, the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, previously stated that he would not transfer power until the presidential election, which in fact, established a dual power in the country. In May, Bashagha, after an unsuccessful attempt to locate the cabinet in Tripoli, announced that the government would start working in the city of Sirte.

In late August and September, violent clashes took place in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli between units loyal to Dbeibeh and militias controlled by the Bashagha.

After the overthrow and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya ceased to function as a single state. In the past few years, there has been a confrontation in the country between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east of Libya, which were supported by the LNA under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum was held in Geneva under the auspices of the UN, it elected the Libyan transitional executive until the general elections, which have not yet been held.

