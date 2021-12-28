UrduPoint.com

Libyan Presidential Hopeful Doubts Election Will Be Held On January 24

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Libyan presidential election, which has been repeatedly delayed over various factors, is unlikely to be held on January 24, Akram al-Fekhal, one of the presidential hopefuls, told Sputnik.

Last week, the Libyan High Election Commission proposed to the parliament to postpone the election, which was supposed to be held on December 24, to January 24 of next year. The commission explained that it was technically ready to organize the voting but could not announce the final list of presidential candidates on time. 

"There are no guarantees that the House of Representatives (Libyan legislature) will seek to hold the election in Libya on a new date, January 24,"al-Fekhal said, adding that internal and international pressure on the parliament could facilitate the organization of the voting on this date.

In his opinion, the legislature located in Tobruk will hold back the election in a bid to extend its mandate.

As many as 98 people applied for participation in the presidential race in Libya, ruled by the Libyan National Unity Government, a transitional authority since early 2021 at the decision of the UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

