UrduPoint.com

Libyan Prime Minister Bashagha Announces Reopening Of Oil Fields, Ports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Libyan Prime Minister Bashagha Announces Reopening of Oil Fields, Ports

Libya's oilfields and ports are free to reopen as stakeholders have reached an agreement to lift embargo imposed on the facilities, Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed Libyan Prime Minister by the eastern-based parliament in March, has announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Libya's oilfields and ports are free to reopen as stakeholders have reached an agreement to lift embargo imposed on the facilities, Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed Libyan Prime Minister by the eastern-based parliament in March, has announced.

"The efforts of the House of Representatives and the Libyan government to reopen the oil fields and ports were successful, after the 'Oil Crescent' bloc announced its agreement to lift the blockade imposed on oil facilities," Bashagha said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Libya was plunged into a state of political uncertainty after its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in a NATO-led intervention in 2011. Since then, the country has been split between two rival administrations. The western part of the country is under the control of the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, while the eastern part by the Libyan National Army is being led by Khalifa Haftar, who welcomed Bashagha's appointment. The country has de-facto two prime ministers at the moment � Dbeibah, who was elected in a UN-brokered election, and Bashagha, selected by the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives.

In April, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared a force majeure at the vast Al-Sharara and Al-Fil fields and other major oil terminals, when armed groups stormed the facilities and demanded that Dbeibah hand over power to Bashagha.

In recent years, blockades of Libya's major oil fields have become more frequent as several armed groups declared themselves the so-called Libyan Petroleum Facilities Guard. These militants demand that NOC pay them for guarding oil facilities. If the payment is refused or delayed, they shut down the facilities.

Libya has the largest crude oil reserves in Africa and oil is the main source of income for the country. The start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. This, coupled with Europe inching toward a full ban of Russian energy products, spells a lot of trouble for countries heavily dependent on imported oil. The United States and the United Nations repeatedly urged Libyan authorities to lift the blockade.

Related Topics

Election Africa Militants Prime Minister Army United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Twitter Oil Noc Split United States Libya March April Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Amid reports of likely nuke test by North, South K ..

Amid reports of likely nuke test by North, South Korean president calls security ..

2 minutes ago
 Smart city project inaugurated in Jarranwala

Smart city project inaugurated in Jarranwala

2 minutes ago
 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh shot dead ..

Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh shot dead by Israeli troops

10 minutes ago
 Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gag ..

Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gagloev Will Take Place After May ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists find fossil of new marine repti ..

Chinese scientists find fossil of new marine reptile with " incredibly long" tai ..

5 minutes ago
 BRICS countries mull pandemic early warning system ..

BRICS countries mull pandemic early warning system

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.