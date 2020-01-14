UrduPoint.com
Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj met Tuesday with US Ambassador David Satterfield in Turkey's Istanbul to discuss the Libyan crisis, his government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj met Tuesday with US Ambassador David Satterfield in Turkey's Istanbul to discuss the Libyan crisis, his government said.

"Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj received on Tuesday the US ambassador to Turkey, Mr. David Satterfield. The meeting focused on political developments in Libya and on the GNA's response to the Turkish and Russian presidents' initiative on the ceasefire as the step back to the political dialogue via the Berlin conference," the Government of National Accord said in a statement published on its Facebook.

The US ambassador, in his turn, confirmed Washington's commitment to supporting the political process in Libya through negotiations.

The seat of Sarraj's Government of National Accord in Tripoli has been under siege for nine months by General Khalifa Haftar's troops loyal to a rival eastern-based administration.

Russian and Turkish presidents last week called on the warring parties to cease fire. Sarraj and Haftar had talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow on Monday. Upon the end of the talks, the GNA delegation signed a ceasefire agreement, while the LNA commander before leaving the Russian capital asked for additional time to review its details.

A conference in Berlin this Sunday will seek to restart a political process in Libya under UN auspices. The GNA has confirmed it will attend. A response from Haftar is pending.

