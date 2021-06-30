Libyan Prime Minister Refuses to Discuss Defense Chief Candidacy With Presidential Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya (GNU), has refused to consult with the presidential council about the candidacy for the defense minister as required by earlier agreement after months-long impasse on the issue.

The Libyan Presidential Council on Monday demanded that Dbeibah appear at a meeting on July 4 to hold consultations on the candidacy, after the position remains vacant more than three months after the government started functioning. However, if Dbeibah refuses to attend the meeting, the council will decide on the candidacy on its own and then put its pick to a vote at parliament, the council said in a letter to the prime minister.

"Regarding your letter referring to the results of the Forum of the Libyan Political Dialogue ... The annex contains the fifth chapter of the charter of the executive power of Libya ... It clearly outlines the privilege of the head of the GNU to choose ministers and their deputies, as well as the role of the presidential council in this matter," Dbeibah responded to the chief of the Presidential Council Mohammad Younes Menfi in a letter, obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the rules on the functioning of the unified government, backed by the UN mission in Libya, the prime minister appoints foreign and defense ministers after mandatory consultations with the Presidential Council and then puts the full composition of the cabinet to a parliament vote.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee ” a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until a national general election on December 24.