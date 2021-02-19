TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Prime Minister-designate of Libya's new Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, will pay an official visit later on Friday to the country's eastern region and hold talks with the speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, Dbeibah's media office told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Dbeibah visited the Egyptian capital in what was his first official trip abroad and held talks with President Abdel Fattah Sisi. The two discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed on exchanging high-level political visits in order to "transfer the experience to the Libyan side."

"His Excellency Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, chairman of the Libyan Government of National Unity, will head immediately, after leaving the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Friday, to the eastern Libyan cities in the first visit there following his election as prime minister," the office said.

During the visit, Dbeibah is due to meet and discuss with Saleh the formation of the future government.

After the overthrow and assassination of Libya's long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was split between rival political forces. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan rivals, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee ” a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election on December 24.