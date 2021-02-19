UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Prime Minister To Visit Country's East, Meet With Parliament Speaker Saleh - Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Libyan Prime Minister to Visit Country's East, Meet With Parliament Speaker Saleh - Office

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Prime Minister-designate of Libya's new Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, will pay an official visit later on Friday to the country's eastern region and hold talks with the speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, Dbeibah's media office told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Dbeibah visited the Egyptian capital in what was his first official trip abroad and held talks with President Abdel Fattah Sisi. The two discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed on exchanging high-level political visits in order to "transfer the experience to the Libyan side."

"His Excellency Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, chairman of the Libyan Government of National Unity, will head immediately, after leaving the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Friday, to the eastern Libyan cities in the first visit there following his election as prime minister," the office said.

During the visit, Dbeibah is due to meet and discuss with Saleh the formation of the future government.

After the overthrow and assassination of Libya's long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was split between rival political forces. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan rivals, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee ” a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election on December 24.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Nations Visit Split Cairo Libya February December Media Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Alternate Arrangements Made for Internet Connectiv ..

37 minutes ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Fr ..

38 minutes ago

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Friday ..

39 minutes ago

DPO Kasur suspends,transfers several SHOs

39 minutes ago

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews red-hot lava

39 minutes ago

China steel futures open higher

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.