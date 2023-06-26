Open Menu

Libyan Prime Minister Welcomes Restoration Of Russia's Full Diplomatic Presence - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 09:19 PM

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh welcomed the restoration of Russia's full diplomatic presence in the country, a source familiar with the situation in Tripoli told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin presented his credentials to the head of Libyan presidential council, Mohamed Menfi.

"The Prime Minister of Libya welcomed the resumption of full-fledged activities of the Russian Embassy in Tripoli, and also expressed a favorable attitude to the plans to reopen the Russian Consulate General in Benghazi," the source said.

The parties discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, the source said.

"During a lengthy and thorough meeting between Libyan Prime Minister and Russian ambassador, the sides raised the issues of intensifying Russian-Libyan relations in various fields, such as trade, education, and healthcare," the source said, adding that the topic of restarting military ties and military-technical cooperation was touched upon.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Russia Tripoli Libya

