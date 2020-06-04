Libyan Prosecution to Soon Make Announcement on Detained Russians - GNA Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The office of Libya's prosecutor general will soon make a "clear announcement" on Russians detained in the North African country for alleged election meddling, Government of National Accord (GNA) Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Thursday

Two male employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values were detained in Tripoli last May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. The prosecutor general brought in indictments officially only last month. Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in election meddling.

"In the next few days, the Libyan prosecutor general's office will issue a clear announcement in this regard," the GNA official, who arrived in Russia for negotiations on Wednesday, said, when asked if Moscow asked about the detained persons.