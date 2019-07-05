UrduPoint.com
Libyan Prosecutors Say 2 Russian Nationals Detained For Attempt To Meddle In Elections

Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:27 PM

Libyan Prosecutors Say 2 Russian Nationals Detained for Attempt to Meddle in Elections

Two Russians were detained in Tripoli for trying to meddle in the upcoming elections, the head of the criminal investigation department under the Libyan prosecutor general, Al-Sadiq al-Sour told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Two Russians were detained in Tripoli for trying to meddle in the upcoming elections, the head of the criminal investigation department under the Libyan prosecutor general, Al-Sadiq al-Sour told Sputnik.

He said the Russians had arrived in Libya in March, and had been detained in May.

"Two Russians and three Libyans were detained for trying to influence the upcoming elections in the country. I will not remember the Names now, the surname of one of the detainees is Shugaley," al-Sour said by phone.

