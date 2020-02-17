UrduPoint.com
Libyan Provisional Gov't Foreign Minister To Visit Valdai Conference - Russian Scholar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

Foreign Minister of the Libyan Provisional Government Abdulhadi al-Huweij, who arrived in Moscow for talks, will attend the IX Middle East Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Vitaly Naumkin, scientific director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Foreign Minister of the Libyan Provisional Government Abdulhadi al-Huweij, who arrived in Moscow for talks, will attend the IX middle East Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Vitaly Naumkin, scientific director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian academy of Sciences, told reporters on Monday.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan interim government, Abdulhadi al-Huweij, arrived in our country for negotiations. He will arrive here and take part in the next meeting in our conference," Naumkin told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

