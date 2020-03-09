Libyan Rebel Commander Haftar Comes to Paris on Official Visit - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, arrived in Paris on Monday on an official visit, a Libyan military source told Sputnik.

"It is true," the source replied when asked to confirm reports about the commander's trip to France.

Libya is split between two rival factions that have been battling for years for the control of the North African country. Haftar launched an assault on the UN-backed government of national accord last spring in a bid to wrench it out of the capital Tripoli.