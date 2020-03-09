UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Rebel Commander Haftar Comes To Paris On Official Visit - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Libyan Rebel Commander Haftar Comes to Paris on Official Visit - Source

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, arrived in Paris on Monday on an official visit, a Libyan military source told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, arrived in Paris on Monday on an official visit, a Libyan military source told Sputnik.

"It is true," the source replied when asked to confirm reports about the commander's trip to France.

Libya is split between two rival factions that have been battling for years for the control of the North African country. Haftar launched an assault on the UN-backed government of national accord last spring in a bid to wrench it out of the capital Tripoli.

Related Topics

Army France Visit Split Paris Tripoli Government

Recent Stories

College professor killed in Islamabad

16 minutes ago

Funds released for execution of "Competitive Resea ..

16 minutes ago

AC raids marriage halls to check one dish law

21 minutes ago

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan

43 minutes ago

Oil Prices Recover by Third From 30% Drop Amid Pro ..

10 minutes ago

20 medical stores declared sale points of surgical ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.