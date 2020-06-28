UrduPoint.com
Libyan Refugee Accused Of Killing 3 In UK's Reading To Appear In Court On June 29 - Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Libyan Refugee Accused of Killing 3 in UK's Reading to Appear in Court on June 29 - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) A Libyan refugee who launched a knife attack in a public park in the UK city of Reading, killing three people, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder and will appear in court on June 29, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.

Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old male, was arrested at the scene of the attack, which took place on June 20. He faces three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, in an attack that law enforcement officials have said is linked to terrorism.

"Saadallah is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, June 29," Counter Terrorism Policing South East said in a statement.

Six days after Saadallah launched his attack, an asylum seeker based in the Scottish city of Glasgow stabbed multiple people, including a law enforcement officer, at a city center hotel. The attacker was eventually shot dead by police, and six people were hospitalized with stab wounds.

