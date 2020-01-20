Libyan Rivals Haftar, Sarraj Had No Direct Talks During Berlin Conference - Merkel

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and the prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, did not communicate directly during the international conference on Libya, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We spoke with them separately, because the differences between the two sides are such that they do not allow them to talk to each other. They did not participate in the conference, but they were there, but not in the same room," Merkel said after the conference.

The confrontation between the two rival parties has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid LNA's advance on the GNA-held Libyan capital of Tripoli.