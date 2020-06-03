UrduPoint.com
Libyan Security Agents Foil Terrorist Attack On Children's Hospital In Benghazi - Source

Wed 03rd June 2020

Libyan Security Agents Foil Terrorist Attack on Children's Hospital in Benghazi - Source

The eastern-based Libyan Internal Security Agency's forces have thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a children's hospital in the city of Benghazi, a security source affiliated with the agency told Sputnik on Wednesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The eastern-based Libyan Internal Security Agency's forces have thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a children's hospital in the city of Benghazi, a security source affiliated with the agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Internal Security agents foiled a terrorist attack on one of the vital places in the city of Benghazi. A booby-trapped ambulance ready to explode was placed near the Children's Hospital in central Benghazi," the source said.

The security forces managed to detain those responsible for plotting this terrorist operation, the source added, noting that an investigation into the case was underway.

