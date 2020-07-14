(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Libyan sheikhs and elders will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday to discuss Cairo's role in the Libyan settlement, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik.

The eastern-based Libyan parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army, has recently issued a statement inviting military aid from Egypt.

"Tomorrow, a high-level delegation under the leadership [of the council's] sheikhs and elders at the level of Libya from [the country's] east, west, southeast and southwest will leave to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to discuss and confirm demands of the Libyan parliament," the deputy chairman said in an interview.

The delegation will include 50 council members and leave on Wednesday from Benghazi-based Bening International Airport at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT) to Cairo.

The meeting with Sisi is scheduled to take place on Thursday, al-Haleeq added, noting that the delegation will return to Libya on Friday.

"First of all, we, as the Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes, support the [eastern] Libyan parliament and the Libyan National Army, as well as the unity of Libya and its national reconciliation. We back a ceasefire ... and the initiative, put forward by Aguila Saleh to form a new presidential council. ... In regard with the House of Representative's invitation to the Egyptian government, we undoubtedly support it. ... We ask that there will be an Arab interference, not only Egypt's, as the Libyan issue is the issue of the Arab world, not only of Libya and Egypt, for example," the deputy chairman said, asking the joint Arab intervention in Libya.