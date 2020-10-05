Libyan Sides Agree on Allocating Posts of Central Bank Chief, Deputy - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Delegates representing the two sides of the Libyan civil war have reached an agreement to allocate the posts of the governor and deputy governor of the country's Central Bank during talks in Morocco's Bouznika on Monday, Al-Hadath TV channel reported, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Delegates representing the two sides of the Libyan civil war have reached an agreement to allocate the posts of the governor and deputy governor of the country's Central Bank during talks in Morocco's Bouznika on Monday, Al-Hadath TV channel reported, citing a source.

"The two sides of the Libyan conflict have agreed to allocate the post of Central Bank Governor to the Barqah [Cyrenaica] region," the source said.

The two sides have also agreed to assign the post of deputy governor of the Central Bank to the Tripoli region, in addition to the initiation of further discussions on the terms and regulations governing the two posts.

Described as a breakthrough by Al-Hadath, this event marks a milestone in the ongoing negotiation process between the two parties, who have previously agreed on the criteria according to which key government positions, referred to as "positions of sovereignty," will be allocated.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army have been involved in negotiations known as the "Libyan Dialogue" in Bouznika since September, as part of an attempt to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the country's ongoing civil war.

The talks began earlier in September. Senussi Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, has told Sputnik that the talks are about assigning a number of positions to each of the three historic Libyan regions Cyrenaica, Fezzan, and Tripolitania.