UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Sides Agree On Allocating Posts Of Central Bank Chief, Deputy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

Libyan Sides Agree on Allocating Posts of Central Bank Chief, Deputy - Reports

Delegates representing the two sides of the Libyan civil war have reached an agreement to allocate the posts of the governor and deputy governor of the country's Central Bank during talks in Morocco's Bouznika on Monday, Al-Hadath TV channel reported, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Delegates representing the two sides of the Libyan civil war have reached an agreement to allocate the posts of the governor and deputy governor of the country's Central Bank during talks in Morocco's Bouznika on Monday, Al-Hadath TV channel reported, citing a source.

"The two sides of the Libyan conflict have agreed to allocate the post of Central Bank Governor to the Barqah [Cyrenaica] region," the source said.

The two sides have also agreed to assign the post of deputy governor of the Central Bank to the Tripoli region, in addition to the initiation of further discussions on the terms and regulations governing the two posts.

Described as a breakthrough by Al-Hadath, this event marks a milestone in the ongoing negotiation process between the two parties, who have previously agreed on the criteria according to which key government positions, referred to as "positions of sovereignty," will be allocated.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army have been involved in negotiations known as the "Libyan Dialogue" in Bouznika since September, as part of an attempt to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the country's ongoing civil war.

The talks began earlier in September. Senussi Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, has told Sputnik that the talks are about assigning a number of positions to each of the three historic Libyan regions Cyrenaica, Fezzan, and Tripolitania.

Related Topics

Army Governor Bank Tripoli Morocco September Post Event TV Government Agreement

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

2 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.