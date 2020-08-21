Prime Minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, on Friday announced a ceasefire and declared the formation of demilitarized zones in the strategic regions of Sirte and Jufra

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Prime Minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, on Friday announced a ceasefire and declared the formation of demilitarized zones in the strategic regions of Sirte and Jufra.

"The Head of the Government of National Accord has issued orders to all military forces to halt all fire and operations on the ground immediately. The realization of an all-encompassing ceasefire requires that the regions of Sirte and Jufra be demilitarized and for law enforcement agencies on both sides to agree on security arrangements," al-Sarraj said in a statement published Friday.

In a similar statement published by the other side, the elected parliament based in Tobruk, Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh seconded the ceasefire declaration and emphasized that the agreement meant the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libyan soil.

"The ceasefire ends the road for any military interventions and must end in the expelling of all mercenaries and the dissolution of all militias to return full national sovereignty," Saleh said in the statement.