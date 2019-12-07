UrduPoint.com
Libyan Sides Should Be Invited To Berlin Conference - GNA Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Mohamed Taher Syala, the top diplomat in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), told Sputnik on Saturday he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that both sides to the Libya conflict should be present at the planned Berlin conference

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Mohamed Taher Syala, the top diplomat in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), told Sputnik on Saturday he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that both sides to the Libya conflict should be present at the planned Berlin conference.

Germany wants to host a peace conference on Libya where key nations will try to find a way out of the eight-year war. Lavrov said Friday that Russia had been surprised to find out that neither Libyan sides or the African Union were invited.

"I rather prefer the Libyan sides to be invited, because you cannot solve my problem without my presence. I agree with what Lavrov said," the GNA foreign minister said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

