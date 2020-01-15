UrduPoint.com
Libyan Speaker Urges Arab Parliament To Withdraw Recognition Of GNA's Presidential Council

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:04 PM

Speaker of the Libyan east-based parliament Agila Saleh called here on Wednesday on the Arab Parliament (AP) to withdraw its recognition of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) presidential council, state-run TV reported

In an aired speech to the AP session, Salah accused "the GNA, headed by Fayez al-Serraj, of violating the constitutional declaration and the political agreement of Skhirat." He called on the AP "to support efforts of the Libyan people for defending their land, combating terrorism and standing against the Turkish invasion of his country." He reiterated that the Libyan parliament is the legitimate body in Libya, and "any agreements signed without its approval will be treated as null," in reference to the two memorandums of understanding on military, security and maritime cooperation signed by Serraj with Turkey in November last year.

Egypt, France and Cyprus announced the two deals are "null and void." Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Libyan conflict escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed, Tripoli-based GNA, and a Tobruk-based government allied with self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar, who seeks to take over Tripoli.

