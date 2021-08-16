Libya's state budget should provide more funds for the military, as the allocated sum of two billion dinars (over $442 million ) is insufficient to cover the needs of the national army, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Libya's state budget should provide more funds for the military, as the allocated sum of two billion dinars (over $442 million ) is insufficient to cover the needs of the national army, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh told Sputnik.

"As for the armed forces, a small sum [of money] was allocated that does not meet the needs of the armed forces. This is within 2 billion [dinars], while the army has a large number of employees and needs. Therefore, the new amendments should take this into account, since the armed forces have the responsibility to protect the state and preserve order. We need a strong army," Saleh said.

He also described to Sputnik the complications of setting up a spending plan for the war-ravaged North African nation through several drafts, with the initial proposal standing at 100 billion dinars, then adjusted to 96 billion dinars and finally to 111 billion dinars at the government's request.

Since 2011, when longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted from power and killed, the country has been divided between two warring governments, with the Libyan National Army controlling the east and the Government of National Accord based in the west.

In February, an interim Government of National Unity was created as the result of a round of the intra-Libyan negotiations held in Geneva in February. It is to rule the country until the December 24 election.