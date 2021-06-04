Libyan State Minister Says Government Has Set Up Regular COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies

Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) has managed to establish regular supplies of vaccines against the coronavirus to the country, GNU State Minister for Communication and Political Affairs, Ammar Al-Lafi, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) has managed to establish regular supplies of vaccines against the coronavirus to the country, GNU State Minister for Communication and Political Affairs, Ammar Al-Lafi, told Sputnik.

"Immediately after the government assumed duties, it started receiving vaccines from Turkey, the UAE, Russia and the United Kingdom. As of now, vaccines are regularly supplied to Libya and provided to groups most in need, as well as to the rest of citizens," Al-Lafi said.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions that lasted for almost a decade came to a tentative halt after a ceasefire was negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of the interim Government of National Unity that is expected to be in charge until the general election on December 24.

In mid-April, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced the launch of a nation-wide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection, and called upon citizens to participate actively in electronic registration for receiving a vaccine shot.

According to the country's National Center for Disease Control, around 100,000 people in Libya have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the authority's data, among those vaccines used in the North African country are Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca/Oxford, and China's Sinovac.