Libyan strongman delays signing ceasefire at Moscow talks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Libya's eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar delayed signing a ceasefire agreement at talks in Moscow, but Russia said it was hopeful the country's warring rivals would soon conclude the deal to end nine months of fighting.

Talks on the terms of a ceasefire between Haftar's forces and the UN-recognised government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj went on for seven hours on Monday without the two delegations actually meeting, though Moscow noted "certain progress".

Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been under attack since last April from forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in the east of the oil-rich North African country with his loyalist politicians.

The two sides were expected to agree the terms of a ceasefire that took effect over the weekend, raising hopes of an end to the latest fighting to wrack Libya since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Western powers are keen to stabilise Libya -- home to Africa's largest proven crude reserves -- because of concerns Islamist militants and migrant smugglers, already active, will take advantage of the chaos.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sarraj and the head of High Council of State in Tripoli, Khaled al-Mechri, had signed the document.

But Haftar and his ally Aguila Saleh "have asked for a bit more time until morning" to study it, he said.

Turkey and Russia's foreign and defence ministers acted as mediators, but the rival delegations did not apparently come face-to-face.

"We have refused any meeting with Haftar," al-Mechri was quoted as saying by Libya al-Ahrar television channel.