Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Libyan Supreme Council of Sheikhs Says Turkey, UN Do Not Seek Real Solution to Crisis

Deputy chair of the Supreme Council of the Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, Sheikh Al-Senussi Al-Hlaiq, told Sputnik that the 5+5 Libyan military agreement had failed due to the unwillingness of Turkey and the UN mission to actually implement its most important provisions

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Deputy chair of the Supreme Council of the Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, Sheikh Al-Senussi Al-Hlaiq, told Sputnik that the 5+5 Libyan military agreement had failed due to the unwillingness of Turkey and the UN mission to actually implement its most important provisions.

In November, the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission agreed on the stabilization of the ceasefire and the adoption of a number of measures that contribute to the stability of the military situation and security throughout Libya. The most important terms of the agreement were the expulsion of mercenaries from the country and the cessation of arms supplies to Libya by Turkey.

"The military settlement was good, but the reasons for its failure are the Turks, and so far, from my point of view, the military solution has failed, and its provisions have not been implemented," Al-Hlaiq said.

Sheikh accused the UN of not seeking a real solution in Libya by failing to choose a proportional representation of the three regions of the country, keeping 75 UN-picked representatives instead.

On December 21, the first session of the Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, composed of 18 of the 75 participants in the dialogue, began to follow the discussions of the Constitutional Committee formed by the lower and upper chambers and make recommendations for assistance.

The Legal Committee is also competent to advise the forum on legal issues related to the legal framework necessary for the holding of elections on December 24, 2021.

