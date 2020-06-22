UrduPoint.com
Libyan Tobruk-Based Parliament Speaker Welcomes Sisi Remarks - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Speaker of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament Aguila Saleh welcomed the remarks from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi a day prior.

Sisi on Saturday visited a military base near the Egyptian border with Libya where he said Egypt was ready to come to the aid of the Tobruk-based government. He also stressed that if the city of Sirte fell into the hands of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Egypt would be legitimized in sending in its military on defense grounds.

"I salute Egyptian people and leadership, and express my welcome and pride in what was stated in the speech of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, which came in response to our call before the Egyptian Parliament on the need to intervene and support our armed forces in their war on terrorism and to confront foreign invasion.

" He said.

On June 6, Sisi hosted Saleh and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, COmmander of the Libyan National Army which is fighting on behalf of Tobruk. Following the meeting, the head of Egypt announced the "Cairo initiative", which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya from June 8 and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was supported by Russia, the United States and several Arab states.

For more than a year, Haftar's army has been trying to capture the capital of Libya. Both sides of the conflict say that the opponents receive aid in arms and manpower from abroad. In recent weeks, the GNA forces have recorded significant successes in the Battle of Tripoli and announced their intention to build on the success by establishing control of the city of Sirte and other territories east of the capital.

