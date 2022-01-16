MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) An official visit to Russia of Libyan National Transitional Council's Deputy Prime Minister Hussein al-Qatrani is being worked out with dates yet to be arranged, a diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Such a visit is being worked out, but so far its dates and program have not been agreed upon. The Libyan side itself asked to postpone the visit," the source said.