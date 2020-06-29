BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders has welcomed an initiative introduced by the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, to reach peace in the North African country, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In late April, Saleh put forward a roadmap on the Libyan political settlement, which proposes the formation of the presidential council, a commission responsible for the country's draft constitution, and that presidential and parliamentary election campaigns be held. The three Libyan regions ” Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan ” should choose a person who will represent each of them in the council, which consists of its head and two deputy heads.

"Yes, we welcome [Aguila Saleh's] initiative to resolve the Libyan crisis and form a government on the basis of consensus.

This plan of action is not new and agreed upon in Abu Dhabi, Berlin and Italy," al-Haleeq said, adding that the initiative was aligned with all Libyan tribes.

For several years, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-backed western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

On June 6, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi had a meeting with Saleh and the LNA's commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Following the meeting, the leader of Egypt announced the so-called Cairo initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya from June 8 and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was supported by Russia, the United States and several Arab states. Meanwhile, Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord rejected it.