Libyan Tribes Expect New Government To Form In Coming Weeks - Supreme Council

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Libyan Tribes Expect New Government to Form in Coming Weeks - Supreme Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders expects to see a new Libyan government, based on a blueprint proposed by the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, to emerge at a short notice, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In late April, Aguila Saleh put forward a roadmap on the Libyan political settlement, which proposes the formation of the presidential council, a commission responsible for the country's draft constitution, and presidential and parliamentary election campaigns. The three Libyan regions ” Tripolitania, Cyrenaica, and Fezzan ” should choose their representatives in the council, which consists of a head and two deputy heads.

According to al-Haleeq, the council expects to see the formation of a new government "in the coming few weeks."

"We will pressure the international community so that it would support the trajectory toward forming a new political body, based upon a consensus and consisting of a chairman and two deputies, per the initiative of Aguila Saleh and the Egyptian government, as well as the ideas of agreements reached earlier in Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Italy, and Moscow, that are included in it [the initiative]," he said.

The official also said that the tribes loyal to the Libyan National Army (LNA) are not engaged in negotiations with the rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

"Frankly, we are not conducting any talks or discussions with them, on the whole, we consider them illegitimate," al-Haleeq said when asked if the tribes had consulted with the GNA on the issue.

For several years, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-backed western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the LNA.

On June 6, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi had a meeting with Saleh and the LNA's commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Following the meeting, the leader of Egypt announced the so-called Cairo initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya from June 8 and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was supported by Russia, the United States, and several Arab states. Meanwhile, Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord rejected it.

