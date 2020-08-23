UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Tribes Invited By UN To Participate In Crisis Settlement - Elders Council

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Libyan Tribes Invited by UN to Participate in Crisis Settlement - Elders Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Libyan tribes have been invited to participate in the political process on the Libyan crisis settlement by the United Nations, Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, which supports the Libyan National Army (LNA), told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The rival Tobruk-based House of Representatives has welcomed and supported the ceasefire, which it counts could ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make Sirte a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

"We received an invitation from the parliament in Tobruk, as well as an official request from the UN for the participation [in the political proces] of representatives of tribes, including me," al-Haleeq said, adding that tribes would be represented in negotiations.

The deputy chairman also said that that the exact date for the start of the negotiations is not yet determined, adding that he hoped the process would start as soon as possible.

According to al-Haleeq, the negotiations would most likely be held in Geneva.

The deputy chairman also said that the council welcomed the ceasefire in Libya, but rejected the idea of the demilitarization of Sirte.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the LNA.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Parliament Split Tripoli Geneva Libya From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

10 minutes ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

9 minutes ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

9 minutes ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

57 minutes ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

57 minutes ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.