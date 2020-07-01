UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Tribes Seek Russia's Greater Role In Resolving Conflict - Supreme Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Libyan Tribes Seek Russia's Greater Role in Resolving Conflict - Supreme Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Libyan tribes are seeking Russia's bigger role in resolving the conflict in Libya, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, which supports the Libyan National Army (LNA), told Sputnik.

Russia plays a significant role in resolving the Libyan crisis, acting as a mediator and trying to maintain relations with all parties to the conflict.

"We hope that Russia will have a more significant role," al-Haleeq said.

According to one of the leaders of the Libyan tribes, "the position of the Russian Federation on Libya is strong and meets the interests of the Libyan people."

Related Topics

Army Russia Libya All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 July 2020

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

8 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

10 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.