BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Libyan tribes are seeking Russia's bigger role in resolving the conflict in Libya, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, which supports the Libyan National Army (LNA), told Sputnik.

Russia plays a significant role in resolving the Libyan crisis, acting as a mediator and trying to maintain relations with all parties to the conflict.

"We hope that Russia will have a more significant role," al-Haleeq said.

According to one of the leaders of the Libyan tribes, "the position of the Russian Federation on Libya is strong and meets the interests of the Libyan people."