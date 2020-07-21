UrduPoint.com
Libyan Tripoli-based GNA Lawmakers Slam Vote Of Egypt's Parliament To Send Troops Abroad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:41 PM

Libyan Tripoli-based GNA Lawmakers Slam Vote of Egypt's Parliament to Send Troops Abroad

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has condemned a vote by the Egyptian parliament to send troops outside the country, including neighboring Libya, to conduct military assaults, the parliament linked to the GNA said on Tuesday, adding that this step violates international law

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has condemned a vote by the Egyptian parliament to send troops outside the country, including neighboring Libya, to conduct military assaults, the parliament linked to the GNA said on Tuesday, adding that this step violates international law.

On Monday, the Egyptian parliament unanimously approved the dispatch of the country's forces to conduct combat operations abroad. Under the Egyptian legislation, the president can declare war or send Egyptian troops to carry out a combat mission outside the country after obtaining the consent of parliament.

"The Libyan parliament condemns any call for military intervention in Libya and any allegations to use force ... We consider the decision of the Egyptian parliament as an explicit threat of the use of force intending to undermine the security of Libya, which constitutes a violation of international law and runs counter to international legitimacy," parliament wrote on Facebook.

Cairo's move "is not considered as the defense of Egypt's national security," the statement read, claiming that Libya does not pose any threat to its Northern African neighbor.

On Thursday, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi met in Cairo with sheikhs and elders of Libyan tribes. The meeting was held as part of a conference entitled "Egypt and Libya: One People and One Fate." During the conference, representatives of Libyan tribes confirmed the call to Egypt to support the Libyan National Army - the GNA's main rival - and tribes to liberate the country.

In late June, Sisi announced that his country was ready to help Libyan tribes in the fight against foreign interference by training and arming them. The president also noted that any direct interference by Egypt in Libya now had legitimacy under international law.

Last week, Egypt held a large-scale military exercise on the border with Libya, codenamed Resolve 2020, in which all branches of the Egyptian armed forces took part.

