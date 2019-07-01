Libyan Tripoli International Airport Suspends Air Traffic After Airstrike - Administration

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Libya's Tripoli Mitiga International Airport suspended air traffic on Sunday after an airstrike, the airport authorities said.

"Air traffic at Mitiga International Airport was suspended until further notice following an airstrike," the statements published on Facebook said.

No further details have been provided so far.

The situation in Libya escalated on April 4, when head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists.

As a result, the LNA gained control over several cities near Tripoli. On April 7, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.