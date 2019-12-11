UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:43 PM

Libyan-Turkish Maritime Border to Become Active in 2 Years - Informed Source

The maritime border between Turkey and Libya is expected to be become active in two years, after the countries build the ports that will connect this new line, an informed source close to the Turkish government told Sputnik

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The maritime border between Turkey and Libya is expected to be become active in two years, after the countries build the ports that will connect this new line, an informed source close to the Turkish government told Sputnik.

"The sea line between Libya and Turkey will be used for commercial purposes.

It is planned that two ports for shipping traffic will be built between the Turkish and Libyan coasts," the source said, adding that it might take at least two years to establish the ports.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and the parliament in eastern Libya have already voiced their objections to the agreement.

