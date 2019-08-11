UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Warring Parties Accuse Each Other Of Violating Eid Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Libyan Warring Parties Accuse Each Other of Violating Eid Ceasefire

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) accused on Sunday each other of violating the UN-backed ceasefire declared for the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday.

Both LNA and GNA have accepted the Eid al-Adha ceasefire on Saturday. This year, Eid is celebrated from Sunday to Thursday.

"The groups of war criminal Khalifa Haftar violated the Eid al-Adha ceasefire, by opening rocket fire at a Friday market in the morning of the first day of the holiday, which left three civilians injured," a statement by GNA's Volcano of Rage operation press service, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The LNA has accused the GNA of opening fire from the Zuhur area.

The Libyan National Army has been engaged in an operation to gain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed GNA, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive, called Volcano of Rage.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Tripoli April Criminals Sunday Market Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

4 hours ago

Emirati soldiers in Yemen congratulate UAE’s lea ..

5 hours ago

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

7 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.