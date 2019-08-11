Libyan Warring Parties Accuse Each Other of Violating Eid Ceasefire

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) accused on Sunday each other of violating the UN-backed ceasefire declared for the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday.

Both LNA and GNA have accepted the Eid al-Adha ceasefire on Saturday. This year, Eid is celebrated from Sunday to Thursday.

"The groups of war criminal Khalifa Haftar violated the Eid al-Adha ceasefire, by opening rocket fire at a Friday market in the morning of the first day of the holiday, which left three civilians injured," a statement by GNA's Volcano of Rage operation press service, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The LNA has accused the GNA of opening fire from the Zuhur area.

The Libyan National Army has been engaged in an operation to gain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed GNA, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive, called Volcano of Rage.