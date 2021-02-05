Libyan Warring Sides Vote for Temporary Executive With Dbeibah for Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Representatives of Libya's warring sides voted for the new temporary executive on Friday, with Mohammad Younes Menfi as the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new prime minister, the results of the vote at Geneva talks showed

This electoral list won 39-34 (plus one abstention) against the list, which nominated President of Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh for the head of the presidency council.

Menfi is a diplomat and a former ambassador to Greece. Dbeibah is a businessman, who enjoys the support of Western tribes.