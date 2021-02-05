UrduPoint.com
Libyan Warring Sides Vote For Temporary Executive With Dbeibah For Prime Minister

Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:07 PM

Representatives of Libya's warring sides voted for the new temporary executive on Friday, with Mohammad Younes Menfi as the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new prime minister, the results of the vote at Geneva talks showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Representatives of Libya's warring sides voted for the new temporary executive on Friday, with Mohammad Younes Menfi as the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as the new prime minister, the results of the vote at Geneva talks showed.

This electoral list won 39-34 (plus one abstention) against the list, which nominated President of Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh for the head of the presidency council.

Menfi is a diplomat and a former ambassador to Greece. Dbeibah is a businessman, who enjoys the support of Western tribes.

