UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Women Reach High Office But Activists Say Long Road Ahead

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Libyan women reach high office but activists say long road ahead

Libya's new government includes five women, with two in key portfolios -- a first for the country nonetheless criticised by activists as insufficient and as not living up to a UN commitment

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Libya's new government includes five women, with two in key portfolios -- a first for the country nonetheless criticised by activists as insufficient and as not living up to a UN commitment.

Libya descended into conflict after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, with an array of forces battling to fill the void.

The transitional Government of National Unity (GNU), which took office this week, faces daunting challenges, including unifying the country's institutions, ending a decade of fighting marked by international interference and preparing for December elections.

The cabinet is comprised of 26 ministers and six ministers of state, with women assigned to five posts, including the key foreign affairs and justice portfolios.

The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, has called it a "historic time for Libyan women", while UN Women hailed the appointments as "a major step for advancing women's rights".

Some Libyans on social media have welcomed the announcements as "a big step", a "leap for society" and a "promising start".

But activists are less enthusiastic, arguing that the new executive had the opportunity to do more.

In a statement to the UN Human Rights Council this week, Britain urged the GNU to "work towards the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, including in conflict resolution and decision-making".

"Women remain under-represented in all governance institutions and processes in Libya," it warned.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Social Media Libya December Women Dictator All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

1 minute ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

1 minute ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

1 minute ago

Babar Azam upbeat about African safari

1 minute ago

South Africa's last apartheid president diagnosed ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.