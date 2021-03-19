Libyan women reach high office but activists say long road ahead

Libya's new government includes five women, with two in key portfolios -- a first for the country nonetheless criticised by activists as insufficient and as not living up to a UN commitment

Libya descended into conflict after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, with an array of forces battling to fill the void.

The transitional Government of National Unity (GNU), which took office this week, faces daunting challenges, including unifying the country's institutions, ending a decade of fighting marked by international interference and preparing for December elections.

The cabinet is comprised of 26 ministers and six ministers of state, with women assigned to five posts, including the key foreign affairs and justice portfolios.

The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, has called it a "historic time for Libyan women", while UN Women hailed the appointments as "a major step for advancing women's rights".

Some Libyans on social media have welcomed the announcements as "a big step", a "leap for society" and a "promising start".

But activists are less enthusiastic, arguing that the new executive had the opportunity to do more.

In a statement to the UN Human Rights Council this week, Britain urged the GNU to "work towards the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, including in conflict resolution and decision-making".

"Women remain under-represented in all governance institutions and processes in Libya," it warned.