CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Libyans may want to see Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif Islam, vie for the top office position in the upcoming presidential election, the late leader's ex-spokesman told Sputnik in an interview.

On February 15, 2011, Libya marks the 10th anniversary since the start of anti-government protests that deposed the longtime leader. After the ouster, rebels launched a hunt for Gaddafi and his relatives, soon killing both the longtime leader and his son, Mutassim. Another son, Khamis, was killed in a Tripoli bombing, while Saif islam was captured and held in a Libyan prison until July 2017. After his release, the International Criminal Court said that he is still wanted for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the 2011 revolution.

The deposed leader's former spokesman, Moussa Ibrahim, said that Gaddafi supporters are still banned from getting involved in politics even though they represent Libya's largest tribes and major cities.

Saif Islam Gaddafi, he went on, could unite all these people. According to the ex-official, Saif is in Libya and is "seriously working on a national reconciliation project."

"He wishes to become a symbol of national reconciliation for the Libyan tribes and political Libyan organizations. Dr. [Saif Islam Gaddafi] has not announced that he will run in the elections, but many Libyans may demand that he stand as a candidate," Ibrahim said.

He noted that it may be possible only in the transparent election.

"Western agents in Libya fear Dr. Saif Islam's influence and his immense popularity. They are trying to rig the political process in every possible way to not allow patriots like Dr. Saif to come to the fore," Ibrahim stated.

After years of a divide and duopoly, Libya is on track to hold elections on December 24. An interim unity government has taken charge until then.