UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyans Need To Decide On Truce Monitoring, 5+5 Committee To Discuss EU Proposal - Salame

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

Libyans Need to Decide on Truce Monitoring, 5+5 Committee to Discuss EU Proposal - Salame

Libyans need to decide themselves what monitoring of ceasefire they want to see, but European Union's proposal will be discussed during the 5+5 committee meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Libyans need to decide themselves what monitoring of ceasefire they want to see, but European Union's proposal will be discussed during the 5+5 committee meeting, Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said Tuesday.

On January 20, following the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc would relaunch the mandate for Operation Sophia for the monitoring of an arms embargo on Libya. Also, the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in February is expected to present a proposal for an EU mission to monitor ceasefire in Libya.

"This is the decision that needs to be taken by the Libyans themselves, what kind of monitors they want for their ceasefire. I know that the discussions are taking place withing the EU, but we are just starting the conversation between the Libyans. This is, after all, is the first time since a very long time that high-ranking officers of the two sides meet. In fact, I think that it's the very first time ever. Therefore, don't expect from one meeting yesterday afternoon to settle all these issues, but certainly during the week the European proposal will be brought to the table," Salame said, asked if the issue of the EU's mulled monitoring of Libya ceasefire has been discussed.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union Libya January February All From

Recent Stories

Salame Says Hopes to Soon See UNSC Resolution Rein ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC, MoCCAE, EAD to further collaboration in env ..

22 minutes ago

Lebanon daily suspends print edition over economic ..

8 minutes ago

Kohat administration launches operation against pr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.