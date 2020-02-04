Libyans Need to Decide on Truce Monitoring, 5+5 Committee to Discuss EU Proposal - Salame

Libyans need to decide themselves what monitoring of ceasefire they want to see, but European Union's proposal will be discussed during the 5+5 committee meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Libyans need to decide themselves what monitoring of ceasefire they want to see, but European Union's proposal will be discussed during the 5+5 committee meeting, Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said Tuesday.

On January 20, following the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc would relaunch the mandate for Operation Sophia for the monitoring of an arms embargo on Libya. Also, the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in February is expected to present a proposal for an EU mission to monitor ceasefire in Libya.

"This is the decision that needs to be taken by the Libyans themselves, what kind of monitors they want for their ceasefire. I know that the discussions are taking place withing the EU, but we are just starting the conversation between the Libyans. This is, after all, is the first time since a very long time that high-ranking officers of the two sides meet. In fact, I think that it's the very first time ever. Therefore, don't expect from one meeting yesterday afternoon to settle all these issues, but certainly during the week the European proposal will be brought to the table," Salame said, asked if the issue of the EU's mulled monitoring of Libya ceasefire has been discussed.