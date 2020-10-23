UrduPoint.com
Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Committee Signed Ceasefire Agreement In Geneva - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:51 PM

Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Committee Signed Ceasefire Agreement in Geneva - UN

Participants of Libya's 5+5 joint military committee signed on Friday a ceasefire agreement following their negotiations in Geneva, the United Nations Office at Geneva said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Participants of Libya's 5+5 joint military committee signed on Friday a ceasefire agreement following their negotiations in Geneva, the United Nations Office at Geneva said.

"Good news for the Libyans! The 5+5 joint military committee talks at @UNGeneva are culminating in a historic achievement when the Libyan parties sign a permanent ceasefire agreement throughout #Libya.

Signing of the historical ceasefire agreement for #Libya happening at @UNGeneva now," the UN wrote on Twitter,

More Stories From World

