(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Representatives of the two Libyan sides are set to hold negotiations in the 5+5 Joint Military Committee format under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday.

The top brass of military leadership from the Tripoli- and Tobruk-based powers will meet in the UN's Palace of Nations for the latest round of negotiations.

The military representatives last met in the Egyptian city of Hurghada in late September while political talks took place in Cairo last week.

Tripoli's UN-recognized Government of National Accord has been at loggerheads with the Tobruk-based elected House of Representatives over primacy in the war-torn nation since 2015. The two sides finally agreed to call a ceasefire and engage in multi-level peace talks in August and have since engaged in multiple rounds of meetings to hash out agreements on sharing power and oil revenue and drafting a new constitution.