UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Committee To Hold Talks In Geneva Under Auspices Of UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Committee to Hold Talks in Geneva Under Auspices of UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Representatives of the two Libyan sides are set to hold negotiations in the 5+5 Joint Military Committee format under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday.

The top brass of military leadership from the Tripoli- and Tobruk-based powers will meet in the UN's Palace of Nations for the latest round of negotiations.

The military representatives last met in the Egyptian city of Hurghada in late September while political talks took place in Cairo last week.

Tripoli's UN-recognized Government of National Accord has been at loggerheads with the Tobruk-based elected House of Representatives over primacy in the war-torn nation since 2015. The two sides finally agreed to call a ceasefire and engage in multi-level peace talks in August and have since engaged in multiple rounds of meetings to hash out agreements on sharing power and oil revenue and drafting a new constitution.

Related Topics

United Nations Oil Hurghada Cairo Geneva August September 2015 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

10 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

10 hours ago

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.