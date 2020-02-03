Libya's 5+5 military commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, according to the press service of the United Nations' Office at Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Libya's 5+5 military commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, according to the press service of the United Nations' Office at Geneva.

Five senior officers appointed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salame, special representative of the United Nations secretary-general and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The formation of the commission was announced at the Berlin conference on Libya, held on January 19.

The commission aims at negotiating a full ceasefire in Libya between the warring GNA and LNA.