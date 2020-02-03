UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's 5+5 Military Commission Starts Meeting In Geneva - UN Office At Geneva

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:56 PM

Libya's 5+5 Military Commission Starts Meeting in Geneva - UN Office at Geneva

Libya's 5+5 military commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, according to the press service of the United Nations' Office at Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Libya's 5+5 military commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, according to the press service of the United Nations' Office at Geneva.

Five senior officers appointed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salame, special representative of the United Nations secretary-general and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The formation of the commission was announced at the Berlin conference on Libya, held on January 19.

The commission aims at negotiating a full ceasefire in Libya between the warring GNA and LNA.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Berlin Geneva Libya January Government

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

46 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

46 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in ..

34 seconds ago

Punjab Govt. focusing on highlighting core issue o ..

36 seconds ago

Man killed in wall collapse in Faisalabad

37 seconds ago

Radio Pakistan National Songs to infuse new life t ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.