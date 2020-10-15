MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Libya's Afriqiyah Airways has announced its plans to resume flights between the capital of Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi despite the ongoing military conflict between two parts of the country.

The airline said that the first flight would take place on Friday, while the regular air traffic would be launched on October 23. There will be two flights between the two cities per week.

The agreement on the resumption of the air traffic between the two biggest Libyan cities was reached during the recent reconciliation talks in Egypt's Hurghada.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, while the eastern - including Benghazi - by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.