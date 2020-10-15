UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Afriqiyah Airways Says Wants To Resume Flights Between Tripoli, Benghazi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:10 AM

Libya's Afriqiyah Airways Says Wants to Resume Flights Between Tripoli, Benghazi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Libya's Afriqiyah Airways has announced its plans to resume flights between the capital of Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi despite the ongoing military conflict between two parts of the country.

The airline said that the first flight would take place on Friday, while the regular air traffic would be launched on October 23. There will be two flights between the two cities per week.

The agreement on the resumption of the air traffic between the two biggest Libyan cities was reached during the recent reconciliation talks in Egypt's Hurghada.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, while the eastern - including Benghazi - by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Egypt Traffic Hurghada Tripoli Libya October Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

4 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

6 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

6 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

7 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.