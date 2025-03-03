Libya’s Al-Asabi’a City Calm After Fires Burn 150 Homes
March 03, 2025
TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Calm has returned to the western Libyan city of Al-Asabi’a, where fires have destroyed at least 150 homes since Feb. 19, local authorities said Sunday.
An emergency committee in the city confirmed that more than 150 homes were burned due to the fire, with no human casualties.
The committee added that search teams from all relevant authorities are still investigating the causes of the fire incidents, but no further information is expected until official confirmation is released through approved reports.
It urged citizens to make way for the authorities and emergency teams working to maintain smooth traffic flow and secure their properties.
According to Anadolu correspondent, the fires did not concentrate in one area of the city but in several neighborhoods, pushing some families to vacate their homes and their luggage.
Several ministries of the Libyan government announced that they were dispatching teams into the city to help the people and join the investigations to identify the causes of the fires.
