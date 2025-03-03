Open Menu

Libya’s Al-Asabi’a City Calm After Fires Burn 150 Homes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Libya’s Al-Asabi’a city calm after fires burn 150 homes

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Calm has returned to the western Libyan city of Al-Asabi’a, where fires have destroyed at least 150 homes since Feb. 19, local authorities said Sunday.

An emergency committee in the city confirmed that more than 150 homes were burned due to the fire, with no human casualties.

The committee added that search teams from all relevant authorities are still investigating the causes of the fire incidents, but no further information is expected until official confirmation is released through approved reports.

It urged citizens to make way for the authorities and emergency teams working to maintain smooth traffic flow and secure their properties.

According to Anadolu correspondent, the fires did not concentrate in one area of the city but in several neighborhoods, pushing some families to vacate their homes and their luggage.

Several ministries of the Libyan government announced that they were dispatching teams into the city to help the people and join the investigations to identify the causes of the fires.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

50 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

4 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

4 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World