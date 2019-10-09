Libya's Benina International Airport in the eastern city of Benghazi announced on Wednesday a sudden suspension of the air traffic due to urgent maintenance operations at the airport's main runway

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Libya 's Benina International Airport in the eastern city of Benghazi announced on Wednesday a sudden suspension of the air traffic due to urgent maintenance operations at the airport 's main runway.

"The management of the Benina international airport reports that flights from and to the airport will be stopped until 8 a.m. (6:00 GMT) on Thursday, October 10, to perform the urgent maintenance of cracks that suddenly occurred at the main runway," the administration said in a press release on its Facebook page.

According to the circumstances, the airport's officials express "sincere apologies for flight delays."

Benina International Airport is the second largest airport in the country after Tripoli's airport.

During the armed conflict in Libya which began in February 2011 as one of the stages of the so-called Arab Spring, the second-largest Libyan city of Benghazi faced a military confrontation between government forces and rebels, as one of the consequences the international airport of Benina was severely damaged.