Libya's Commander Of Eastern-based Army Announces Running For President

Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based army of Libya, on Tuesday announced that he is running for president.

"Today, our country stands before two paths only: the path of freedom and peace, and the path of tension, absurdity and conflicts. The Libyans alone have to choose the path," Haftar said in a televised speech broadcast on local tv.

"I salute the initiatives presented by brotherly and friendly countries that helped push towards democratic options and urge the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as the only way out of the crisis," Haftar said.

"I announce my candidacy for the presidency not as a request for power or a search for a position, but rather to lead our people towards glory, progress and prosperity," he added.

Libya is expected to hold general elections on Dec. 24 this year, as part of a road-map adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum with the aim to realize stability in Libya.

